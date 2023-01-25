Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,491,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

