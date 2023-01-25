Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

