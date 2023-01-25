Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $544,000 Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of American Public Education worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APEI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 11.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 34.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $229.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

