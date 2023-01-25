Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 470,129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 442,164 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $65.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

