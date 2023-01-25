Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

