Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,422 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allie Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 157,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 248,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.