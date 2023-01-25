Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $799.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $830.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,509 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

