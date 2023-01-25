Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

