Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.