Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 392 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ORIX by 80.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Up 1.3 %

ORIX stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $107.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IX. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIX

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.