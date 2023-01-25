Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.