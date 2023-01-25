Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.