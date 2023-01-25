Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.94.

EAT opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.25. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

