Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.72. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.