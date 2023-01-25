Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Bumble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

