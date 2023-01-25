Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

