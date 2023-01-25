Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

