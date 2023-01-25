Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 870,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

