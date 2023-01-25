Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.66

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $16.02. Capcom shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

