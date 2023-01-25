CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CapStar Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth about $519,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

