Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as high as C$7.93. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 988,157 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,641.35. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

