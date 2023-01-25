CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.25 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.