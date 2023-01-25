CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

