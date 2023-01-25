Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

