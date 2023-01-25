Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

