Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $188.62

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.62 and traded as high as $217.50. Christian Dior shares last traded at $217.50, with a volume of 9 shares.

Christian Dior Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.