Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.97. Cielo shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 6,876 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CIOXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Cielo Increases Dividend

About Cielo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Cielo’s payout ratio is 66.68%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

