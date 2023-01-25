Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Barclay Corbus Sells 11,286 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.9 %

CLNE opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

