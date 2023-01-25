Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,476 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,291.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

