Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.60. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 22,964 shares trading hands.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
