Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 34.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

