Comerica Bank Acquires 1,319 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.