Comerica Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.