Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,504. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.