Comerica Bank Buys 4,189 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after buying an additional 2,827,392 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,451,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,240,000 after buying an additional 2,685,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

