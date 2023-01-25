Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 143,800 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,524,351 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

