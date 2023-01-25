Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 209,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.