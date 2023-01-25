Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.