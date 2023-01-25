Comerica Bank Has $1.05 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 113.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.