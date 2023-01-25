Comerica Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coty by 11,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

