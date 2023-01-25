Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

