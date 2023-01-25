Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Profile

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

