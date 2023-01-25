Comerica Bank Has $982,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Hilltop worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE HTH opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

