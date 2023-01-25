Comerica Bank Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steve Klohn acquired 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $472,898.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,859.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Steve Klohn bought 13,427 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

