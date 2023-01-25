Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

