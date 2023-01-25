Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,845 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 2,770,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 972,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,287 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.