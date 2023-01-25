Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $46.55.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

