Comerica Bank Purchases 14,755 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,939,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.23. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

