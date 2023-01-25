Comerica Bank Purchases 1,614 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,000 ($24.76) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,770 ($34.29) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.55) to GBX 2,730 ($33.80) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

