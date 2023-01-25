Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.24. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

